Centerstate Bank Corp (CSFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Centerstate Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 100.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Centerstate Bank has a payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Centerstate Bank to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

Centerstate Bank stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 26,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,910. Centerstate Bank has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $196.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.83 million. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 27.16%. On average, analysts predict that Centerstate Bank will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

In other Centerstate Bank news, Director Thomas E. Oakley purchased 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $82,332.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,711.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.