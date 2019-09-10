Centrality (CENNZ) Price Up 1% Over Last Week

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Centrality token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and UEX. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $18.03 million and $242.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00216975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.42 or 0.01236004 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00087755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 809,677,330 tokens. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai.

Centrality can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

