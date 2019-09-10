Cequence Energy (TSE:CQE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Cequence Energy Ltd (TSE:CQE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.29. Cequence Energy shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 21,515 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.77.

Cequence Energy (TSE:CQE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.97 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cequence Energy Ltd will post 0.0196226 earnings per share for the current year.

Cequence Energy Company Profile (TSE:CQE)

Cequence Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration for and the development of oil and natural gas reserves in Canada. It primarily focuses on the development of its Simonette asset located in the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Sabretooth Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Cequence Energy Ltd.

