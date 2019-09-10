Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (LON:CWR) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Ceres Power from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of LON CWR opened at GBX 190 ($2.48) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 185.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 171.53. The company has a market cap of $290.26 million and a PE ratio of -33.33. Ceres Power has a 1-year low of GBX 124.98 ($1.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 209.95 ($2.74).

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

