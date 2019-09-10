Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Shares Gap Up to $8.84

Shares of Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.57, but opened at $8.84. Changyou.Com shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 25,669 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYOU shares. ValuEngine upgraded Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Changyou.Com in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.90 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Changyou.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $474.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $118.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.92 million. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 24.82%. Changyou.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Changyou.Com Ltd will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 113,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 39,775 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Changyou.Com by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 64,409 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Changyou.Com by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in Changyou.Com by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 558,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Changyou.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Changyou.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYOU)

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

