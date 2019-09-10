China Everbright International (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.77

China Everbright International Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Everbright International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

About China Everbright International (OTCMKTS:CHFFF)

China Everbright International Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions in the People's Republic of China, Germany, Poland, and Vietnam. The company operates through four segments: Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation; Environmental Water Project Construction and Operation; Greentech Project Construction and Operation; and Others.

