China Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CHNGQ) Trading Up 183.3%

China Natural Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNGQ)’s share price was up 183.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 1,875 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

China Natural Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHNGQ)

China Natural Gas, Inc, an integrated natural gas operator, engages in the sale and distribution of natural gas and gasoline to commercial, industrial, and residential customers in the People's Republic of China. The company is primarily involved in the distribution of compressed natural gas (CNG) through its variable interest entity-owned CNG fueling stations.

