Cimic Group Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $0.71 (ASX:CIM)

Cimic Group Ltd (ASX:CIM) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, July 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.10. Cimic Group has a 1-year low of A$30.36 ($21.53) and a 1-year high of A$51.67 ($36.65). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$36.49 and a 200 day moving average of A$44.97.

In other news, insider Kathryn (Kate) Spargo bought 1,000 shares of Cimic Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$36.58 ($25.94) per share, with a total value of A$36,579.00 ($25,942.55). Also, insider Michael Wright bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$36.80 ($26.10) per share, with a total value of A$368,010.00 ($261,000.00).

About Cimic Group

CIMIC Group Limited provides construction, mining, mineral processing, engineering, and operation and maintenance services to the infrastructure, resource, and property markets. The company operates through Construction, Public Private Partnerships, Mining & Mineral Processing, Engineering, Services, and Commercial & Residential segments.

