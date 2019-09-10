Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,836 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.20% of Cinemark worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,654,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,061,000 after purchasing an additional 340,563 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,183,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,263,000 after buying an additional 494,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cinemark by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,709,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,703,000 after buying an additional 114,780 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,395,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,585,000 after buying an additional 210,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,878,000 after buying an additional 548,900 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNK traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.49. The company had a trading volume of 30,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,465. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.49 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.99.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Cinemark had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $957.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Cinemark’s payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

In other news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $235,263.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNK shares. Loop Capital upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

