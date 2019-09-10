Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Cineworld Group stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 230 ($3.01). The stock had a trading volume of 2,987,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 234.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 274.24. Cineworld Group has a 12-month low of GBX 206 ($2.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 325.40 ($4.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 377.10 ($4.93).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

