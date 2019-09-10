Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,515 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Mirova acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 235,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 30.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 18,689 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.6% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 128,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 42,738 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.6% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 83,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 27,654 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.29. The stock had a trading volume of 244,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,235. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $41.27.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. UBS Group cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.42.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,943.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

