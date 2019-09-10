CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading Up 35.2% Over Last 7 Days

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 45.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00003417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Bitbns and Livecoin. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $30,862.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003603 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001198 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00065019 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,335,585 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Livecoin, Mercatox, YoBit, Upbit, Binance and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

