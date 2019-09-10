Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,754.70

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,754.70 and traded as high as $2,720.00. Coca Cola HBC shares last traded at $2,658.00, with a volume of 690,167 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCH shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($41.16) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Coca Cola HBC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,040 ($39.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,754.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,743.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion and a PE ratio of 18.55.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,921 ($38.17) per share, for a total transaction of £4,118.61 ($5,381.69). Insiders acquired a total of 453 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,344 over the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coca Cola HBC stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Coca Cola HBC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

