Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Acquired by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Coherent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

COHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Coherent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of COHR stock traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.91. 102,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,125. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.10 and a 12 month high of $189.39. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Coherent had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $339.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

