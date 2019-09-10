Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.30% of Commercial Metals worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 5,192.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,101,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,121 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,461,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,755,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after buying an additional 354,751 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $5,983,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Commercial Metals by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,012,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,927,000 after acquiring an additional 157,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.29. 76,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.74. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

