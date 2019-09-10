Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on October 1st

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Community Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 38 years. Community Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 44.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

NASDAQ CTBI traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $40.96. The stock had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $697.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.70 and a 1-year high of $49.60.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $48.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.98 million. Research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

In related news, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.33 per share, with a total value of $39,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

