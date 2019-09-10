ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,525,435 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 16,687 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.41% of ConocoPhillips worth $276,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $940,354,000 after purchasing an additional 659,942 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,963,606 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $464,751,000 after acquiring an additional 236,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,411,179 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $391,082,000 after acquiring an additional 237,116 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,998,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $304,924,000 after buying an additional 1,335,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,986,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $332,808,000 after acquiring an additional 76,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.85.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.01. The company had a trading volume of 447,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,543,547. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average of $61.15. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

