Contentos (COS) Market Cap Hits $13.47 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, Contentos has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Contentos token can currently be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $13.47 million and $1.67 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Contentos alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00040330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.51 or 0.04609271 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000124 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (COS) is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 619,358,945 tokens. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.