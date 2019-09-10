Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 298.4% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 46.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 13,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $2,360,373.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,170,879 shares of company stock valued at $200,668,080 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.66. The company had a trading volume of 102,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.63 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.44 and a 200 day moving average of $165.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.96.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

