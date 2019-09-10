Cred Price Tops $0.0155 on Top Exchanges (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Cred has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cred token can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Huobi, IDEX and OKEx. Cred has a market capitalization of $9.04 million and approximately $420,394.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cred alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00216092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.01245128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017988 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00088128 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00028367 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 581,607,302 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX, Bibox, IDEX, Bilaxy, Huobi, Kyber Network, OKEx and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.