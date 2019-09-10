Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BT.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank cut their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 258.33 ($3.38).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 175.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 204.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.70. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52-week low of GBX 157.67 ($2.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 268.60 ($3.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Alison Wilcox sold 2,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.37), for a total value of £4,758.49 ($6,217.81). Also, insider Allison Kirkby purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £50,750 ($66,313.86).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

