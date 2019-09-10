Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €110.00 Price Target for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Credit Suisse Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €102.00 ($118.60) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.67 ($117.05).

MRK opened at €94.52 ($109.91) on Friday. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($133.72). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €94.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €94.67.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

