Credit Suisse Group Trims Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Target Price to $146.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $154.00 to $146.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $106.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $141.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total value of $597,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,873.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $76,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,144,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,939,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,055 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 105,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 41,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

