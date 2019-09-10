Crowdholding (YUP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $100.00

Crowdholding (CURRENCY:YUP) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Crowdholding token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowdholding has a total market capitalization of $37,889.00 and $100.00 worth of Crowdholding was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crowdholding has traded down 50.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crowdholding alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00039498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.96 or 0.04614544 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000124 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Crowdholding Profile

Crowdholding (YUP) is a token. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Crowdholding’s total supply is 445,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,559,524 tokens. Crowdholding’s official website is www.crowdholding.com. Crowdholding’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdholding. Crowdholding’s official Twitter account is @crowdholding and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crowdholding is /r/Crowdholding and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Crowdholding Token Trading

Crowdholding can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowdholding directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowdholding should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowdholding using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowdholding Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowdholding and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.