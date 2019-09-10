CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a payout ratio of 85.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH to earn $6.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $3.70 on Tuesday, hitting $139.78. The stock had a trading volume of 75,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $103.21 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.80. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.27.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. New Street Research cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.36.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

