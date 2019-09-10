Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Crown Crafts has a dividend payout ratio of 42.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Crown Crafts to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWS traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.44. Crown Crafts has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $6.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Crafts will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Crown Crafts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown Crafts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

In other Crown Crafts news, insider Nanci Freeman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $77,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,030 shares in the company, valued at $813,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

