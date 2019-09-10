Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRP traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.73. The company had a trading volume of 293,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Ctrip.Com International has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTRP. Benchmark decreased their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ctrip.Com International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ctrip.Com International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ctrip.Com International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ctrip.Com International during the second quarter worth about $142,052,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,762,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,273 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ctrip.Com International in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,080,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 3,758.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,871,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ctrip.Com International during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,683,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

