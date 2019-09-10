CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.14% of CubeSmart worth $8,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 36.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUBE traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,323. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $36.32.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on CubeSmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 79,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $2,887,951.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,687 shares in the company, valued at $14,593,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 32,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,145,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,870. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

