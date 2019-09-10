Datawallet (DXT) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Datawallet has a total market cap of $633,019.00 and $1,319.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datawallet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Exmo, Cobinhood and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datawallet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00216050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.00 or 0.01240378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00089043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017536 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet’s launch date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Exmo, Cobinhood, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.