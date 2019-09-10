David Cheung Hyen Chong Sells 1,406 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock

Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $64,254.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,980 shares in the company, valued at $318,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Cheung Hyen Chong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

On Wednesday, September 4th, David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 6,036 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $273,611.88.

UEIC stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.57. 2,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $620.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Electronics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.86.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UEIC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Electronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 1,037.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

Featured Article: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.