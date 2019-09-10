David Clarke Purchases 5,800 Shares of AUB Group Ltd (ASX:AUB) Stock

AUB Group Ltd (ASX:AUB) insider David Clarke bought 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$11.35 ($8.05) per share, with a total value of A$65,830.00 ($46,687.94).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of A$12.00. AUB Group Ltd has a 12 month low of A$10.15 ($7.20) and a 12 month high of A$14.15 ($10.03). The firm has a market cap of $826.91 million and a P/E ratio of 16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. AUB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.28%.

AUB Group Company Profile

AUB Group Limited provides insurance broking, underwriting, and risk services in Australasia. The company operates insurance broking networks represented by approximately 100 businesses, as well as distributes ancillary products; and underwrites, distributes, and manages insurance products and portfolios on behalf of licensed insurance companies.

