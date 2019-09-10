DDKoin Market Cap Hits $15.73 Million (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $15.73 million and approximately $74,047.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for $9.20 or 0.00089756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DOBI Exchange and Simex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00216875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.44 or 0.01249575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000155 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017891 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00087933 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial.

Buying and Selling DDKoin

DDKoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI Exchange and Simex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

