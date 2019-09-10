DECENT Price Down 10.9% This Week (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One DECENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular exchanges including ChaoEX, Bittrex, BCEX and Upbit. DECENT has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $5,678.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DECENT has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007474 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001620 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About DECENT

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, BCEX, LBank, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

