Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Shares Sold by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 106,899 shares during the quarter. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.91% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 111,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 42,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 1.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,377. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TACO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

