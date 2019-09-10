Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Insider Sells $22,710.00 in Stock

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) insider Jeffery Neil Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $22,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,701.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffery Neil Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Jeffery Neil Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Delta Apparel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $22,850.00.

Shares of DLA traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $22.99. 248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,810. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $119.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the first quarter worth $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Apparel by 84.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Apparel in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 25.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

DLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

