Deutsche Bank Lowers Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 175

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 206.07 ($2.69).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 145.24 ($1.90) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion and a PE ratio of 8.11. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 134.70 ($1.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 181.10 ($2.37). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 146.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 155.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

In related news, insider Nigel Higgins purchased 10,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £15,440.76 ($20,176.09).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

