Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Up to $8.13

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.25, but opened at $8.13. Deutsche Bank shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 314,655 shares trading hands.

DB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.53 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of -830.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($2.03). Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank AG will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 2,423.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank by 19.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank by 161.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the first quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

