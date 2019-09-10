DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of DHI Group stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 217,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,897. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $200.15 million, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DHI Group news, Director Golnar Sheikholeslami sold 39,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $154,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,750 shares in the company, valued at $530,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in DHI Group by 549.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 335,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 283,815 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in DHI Group by 32.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,590,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 391,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at about $488,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

