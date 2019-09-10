Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 30000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14.

Get Diamcor Mining alerts:

Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.