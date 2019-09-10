Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digimarc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Digimarc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Digimarc from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Digimarc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digimarc from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.70.

Digimarc stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.92. Digimarc has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $66.50.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 149.00% and a negative return on equity of 56.59%.

In related news, Director Andrew Walter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMRC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 49.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 140,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digimarc by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Digimarc by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in Digimarc by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 15,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Digimarc by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

