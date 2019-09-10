DigixDAO Price Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for about $13.80 or 0.00134980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, AirSwap, Bitbns and Binance. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $27.61 million and approximately $856,969.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00216975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.42 or 0.01236004 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010119 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00087755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017638 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, AirSwap, Bitbns, Livecoin, Huobi, BigONE, HitBTC, Liqui, Bancor Network, OKEx, Radar Relay, Cobinhood, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.