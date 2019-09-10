Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) traded up 12.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.45 and last traded at $69.29, 1,349,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 190% from the average session volume of 465,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.49.

DDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dillard’s from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Dillard’s from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.54%.

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $154,704.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Dillard’s by 22.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 50.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

