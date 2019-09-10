Diversified United Investment (ASX:DUI) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$4.48 ($3.18) and last traded at A$4.48 ($3.18), 27,639 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.50 ($3.19).

The stock has a market capitalization of $945.13 million and a P/E ratio of 24.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$4.31.

Get Diversified United Investment alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diversified United Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.87%.

Diversified United Investment Company Profile (ASX:DUI)

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified United Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified United Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.