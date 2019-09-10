Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given New $63.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price upped by DA Davidson to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Docusign from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docusign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Docusign currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average is $52.29. Docusign has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 25.64% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $235.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Docusign will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 541,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $27,899,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $401,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 560,988 shares of company stock worth $28,915,981. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Docusign by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,338,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Docusign by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,764 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Docusign by 46,891.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,680 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Docusign by 173.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,018,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,178 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Docusign during the first quarter worth about $62,829,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

