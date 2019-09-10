Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,341,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,134 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 55.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,599,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,250,000 after buying an additional 2,367,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,194,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,077,000 after buying an additional 245,852 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,999,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,158,000 after buying an additional 73,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Dollar Tree by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,287,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,618,000 after acquiring an additional 124,572 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DLTR. OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.07.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 14,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $1,625,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,391,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,512,092.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 11,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $1,267,664.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,394,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,603,005.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,486,822. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.29. The company had a trading volume of 574,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,134. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $113.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

