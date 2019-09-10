DOWCOIN (DOW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16,011.00

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded up 37.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, DOWCOIN has traded up 242.3% against the US dollar. One DOWCOIN token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DOWCOIN has a total market capitalization of $16,011.00 and $1,243.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00323333 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00050412 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009717 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007050 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001155 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DOWCOIN Token Profile

DOW is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,810,983 tokens. DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DOWCOIN’s official website is www.dowcoin.io.

DOWCOIN Token Trading

DOWCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOWCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOWCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

