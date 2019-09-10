Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $98.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Duke Energy traded as high as $94.54 and last traded at $94.09, with a volume of 1211767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.72.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DUK. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 price objective on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

In other news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,194.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $409,509.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,362 shares of company stock worth $2,401,576 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,711,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,443,000 after buying an additional 3,574,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,544,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,459,023,000 after buying an additional 1,274,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,914,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,286,827,000 after buying an additional 1,102,963 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,267,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,835,000 after buying an additional 873,282 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,079,000 after buying an additional 750,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.08.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

