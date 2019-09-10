Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.13. Duluth posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $114.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.08 million. Duluth had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLTH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Duluth from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Duluth to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 4,431.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Duluth in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.37. 147,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.31. Duluth has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

