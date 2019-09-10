Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (LON:DNE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $309.70

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Plc (LON:DNE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $309.70 and traded as low as $347.00. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust shares last traded at $347.00, with a volume of 859 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 361.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 309.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.87 million and a PE ratio of 12.09.

In related news, insider Angela Lane acquired 2,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of £8,942.84 ($11,685.40).

About Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (LON:DNE)

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company specializes in the provision of private equity finance. The Company’s objective is to target a rate of return on equity of approximately 8% per annum over the long-term. The Company aims to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in private equity funds.

