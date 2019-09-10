e-Chat Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (ECHT)

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. e-Chat has a total market cap of $11,990.00 and approximately $18,528.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, e-Chat has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One e-Chat token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, IDEX and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00040858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $477.34 or 0.04754958 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About e-Chat

e-Chat (ECHT) is a token. Its launch date was October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,329,684 tokens. e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for e-Chat is echat.io.

Buying and Selling e-Chat

e-Chat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Chat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Chat using one of the exchanges listed above.

